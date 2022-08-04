The transformation of land use, functions, and services in cities represents an opportunity to foster sustainable development, contributing to local and global challenges. Urban regeneration is a key area to govern change, attract investments, engage stakeholders, and generate multiple benefits in both developed and developing countries.
Sustainable Urban Regeneration
About this Course








Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Understand the role of cities in global dynamics and the main drivers of sustainable urban development.
Identify and assess the main elements of sustainable urban regeneration projects, considering their impact on the environment and society.
Evaluate key phases, actors, and mechanisms that operate in urban regeneration projects to create value.
Appraise the main funding and financial instruments to support urban regeneration projects.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1 - Urban Regeneration: Context and Approaches

11 videos (Total 109 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Week 2 - Towards Climate Neutral and Resilient Cities

8 videos (Total 86 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Week 3 - Impacts of Urban Regeneration

7 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Week 4 - Assessing Urban Regeneration

7 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
