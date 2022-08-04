About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the role of cities in global dynamics and the main drivers of sustainable urban development.

  • Identify and assess the main elements of sustainable urban regeneration projects, considering their impact on the environment and society.

  • Evaluate key phases, actors, and mechanisms that operate in urban regeneration projects to create value.

  • Appraise the main funding and financial instruments to support urban regeneration projects.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1 - Urban Regeneration: Context and Approaches

Week 2 - Towards Climate Neutral and Resilient Cities

Week 3 - Impacts of Urban Regeneration

Week 4 - Assessing Urban Regeneration

