Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sustainable Urban Regeneration by Università Bocconi
About the Course
The transformation of land use, functions, and services in cities represents an opportunity to foster sustainable development, contributing to local and global challenges. Urban regeneration is a key area to govern change, attract investments, engage stakeholders, and generate multiple benefits in both developed and developing countries.
The course explores sustainable urban regeneration considering its contribution to sustainability through an integrated and multidisciplinary approach. This allows for planning, assessing, and evaluating urban regeneration processes and projects considering different stakeholders’ perspectives.
Students will acquire knowledge to identify and assess the values generated by urban regeneration at the urban scale. Specific worldwide case studies will be analyzed to individuate policy and business models for successful urban regeneration. The course will be delivered by both Bocconi faculty and international experts.
The course has been realized by the Sustainable Urban Regeneration Lab (SUR Lab) of Bocconi University powered by Hines, Intesa Sanpaolo, Prelios, and Milanosesto.
GUEST SPEAKERS
Javier Torner, UN-Habitat; Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, OECD; David Miller, C40; Ricky Burdett, LSE Cities ; Federica Ranghieri, The World Bank; Eero Ailio, European Commission; Wolfgang Teubner, ICLEI; Andy Bow, Foster and Partners; Mario Abbadessa, Hines Italy; Nicolas Buchoud, Grand Paris Alliance for Metropolitan Development; Alejandro Gutierrez, Arup; Giuliano Dall’O’, Politecnico di Milano and GBC Italy; Erica Abisso, Intesa Sanpaolo; Rogier van den Berg, WRI Ross Center; Riccardo Serrini, Prelios; Daniela Rizzi, ICLEI Europe...