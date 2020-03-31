Learn about the three phases of the urban value chain: planning, governance and regeneration. With lecturers from all around the world and concrete case studies, this course will give you a comprehensive overview about the “Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems”.
Innovative Governance of Large Urban SystemsÉcole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
About this Course
What you will learn
Analyse the evolution in city planning and the related strategies impacting the creation of urban space
Understand the main challenges of urban governance in its institutional, financial, economic and social dimensions
Assess the different strategies for urban renewal
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preamble
Designing cities
Welcome to the first week of the MOOC! This week, we will be addressing the first phase of the urban value chain: planning. Why do we talk about urban planning? Cities are human-made environments and are therefore constructed; and construction is planned. We want to understand how urban planning plays a fundamental role to make the city humane, liveable and an accessible social space to its inhabitants. The objective of the week is therefore to understand the complexities involved in the “production of space”.
Governing cities - Part 1
Welcome to the second week of the MOOC! We will address the second phase of the urban value chain! Governance.
Governing cities - Part 2
Welcome to the third week of the MOOC! We are still dealing with governance, but this week, we will be addressing the economic and social perspectives. In every city, there are economic and social inequities. Different groups of population have differentiated access to urban infrastructure and services. The objective of the week is to discuss social justice issues of governing urban infrastructure and explore ways and means to address them.
Regenerating cities
Welcome to the last week of the MOOC! We are now dealing with the third phase of the urban value-chain: regeneration. Why is this phase important? Every city has pockets of underused land or distressed and decaying urban areas. They weaken the city’s image, liveability and productivity. Urban regeneration is a strategy to address inner cities decline and deprivation. On the other hand, local governments may be willing to expand urban areas and create new cities. The objective of the week is to understand urban regeneration strategies and analyse the creation of new cities.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.63%
- 4 stars17.76%
- 3 stars2.63%
- 2 stars1.97%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATIVE GOVERNANCE OF LARGE URBAN SYSTEMS
This course has provided knowledge on the concepts of a smart city, how to start the master plan for a smart city, and the governance methodologies for metropolitan and regions.
TOO much basic, there is not depth in the lectures, which is very unfortunate in order to very interesting topics. Good for those who have not knowledge of urban planning
A good start to learning about sustainable urban planning and governance. I found the course easy to understand, with only a few minor hiccups in the operation of the online quizzes.
A well structured course that is both inspirational and educational.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.