Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyse the evolution in city planning and the related strategies impacting the creation of urban space

  • Understand the main challenges of urban governance in its institutional, financial, economic and social dimensions

  • Assess the different strategies for urban renewal

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Preamble

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings
4 hours to complete

Designing cities

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Governing cities - Part 1

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Governing cities - Part 2

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Regenerating cities

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

