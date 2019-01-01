Profile

Matthias Finger

Professor

Prof. Matthias Finger has been a Professor of Management of Network Industries at EPFL since 2002. As of 2010 he also directs the Transport Area of the Florence School of Regulation at the European University Institute. He holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Geneva and has been, before joining EPFL, an Assistant Professor at Syracuse University (New York), an Associate Professor at Columbia University (New York), and a Professor of Management of Public Enterprises at the Swiss Federal Institute of Public Administration. He is also a member of the Swiss railways and Swiss electricity regulatory authorities. His main research interest is on the liberalization, re-regulation, and governance of infrastructures in the transport, energy, and communications sectors.

Smart Cities – Management of Smart Urban Infrastructures

Global Arctic

Management of Urban Infrastructures – part 1

Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems

