Sustainability, Resilience and Efficiency are fundamental considerations for city managers in managing urban infrastructures. Today, more than 3.9 billion people, making up more than 54% of the global population, live in cities. Urbanization is expected to continue in the coming years, raising the urban population to 6.0 billion by 2045. This dramatic increase in urban populations will inevitably increase the demand for energy, mobility (transportation), water, and other urban services in every city around the world. Without functional governance and management structures that ensure efficient, resilient and sustainable performance in cities, the current urbanization growth might become a catastrophic risk threatening the quality of life of the humanity.
Management of Urban Infrastructures – part 1École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Block 1 - Introduction to Urban Infrastructures - Introduction to MUI MOOC
Welcome to the 1st block: an Introduction to Urban Infrastructures. In this block we will start by exploring the key challenges faced by urban infrastructures (1-2), and then we will learn about the main urban infrastructure systems (1-3), and their main dimensions (1-4). Finally, Mr. Vincent Lusser will provide us with a practitioner’s perspective on urban infrastructures (1-5). To complete this block, first watch the five videos, and visit the discussion forum where other learners and our TA team will answer any questions and facilitate a debate on the concepts treated in the section. After watching the videos, make sure to read the reading assigned for the block. In it, you will find a summary of the lecture content, and an illustrative case study of the urban infrastructure challenges facing Mexico City, the largest urban agglomeration in the Western hemisphere. Finally, when you feel ready, complete the quiz “What did I learn in Block 1?” to assess your knowledge, and Short Answer Assignment 1, to apply what you have learned to your own city.
Block 2 - Introduction to Principles of Urban Infrastructure Management
Welcome to the 2nd block: an Introduction to Principles of Urban Infrastructure Management. In this block, we first answer the question: “What do urban infrastructure managers do?” (2-1), and then we study how to manage different stakeholders and their associated performance objectives (2-2). Next, we will learn about the main dimensions for urban infrastructure management (2-3), the main schools of thought in managing urban infrastructure systems (2-4), and we will finish with an interview with Mr. Christoph Rothballer, from Boston Consulting Group (2-5). Once you have watched the five videos in this block, you may want to visit the discussion forums where you can express your doubts and debate the contents of the lectures. In the 2nd block reading, you will find a summary of the lecture content, and a dramatic illustrative case study that explores the challenges in supplying drinking water in Detroit. Finally, asses your knowledge of the block’s concepts in the quiz “What did I learn in Block 2?”, and answer the Short Answer Assignment 2 to explore how the concepts apply to your city.
Block 3 - Introduction to Urban Energy Management
Welcome to the 3rd block: an Introduction to Urban Energy Management. We now move into the two last blocks, which deal with specific urban infrastructure systems, in this case, the urban electricity system. First we will be introduced to urban energy infrastructures (3-1), we will then move on to understanding urban electricity systems (3-2). We will then learn how to manage urban electricity systems (3-3) and discover what challenges and opportunities must be confronted (3-4). Finally, an interview with Mr. Thierry Clement, from Veolia, will provide us with the perspective of a leading utility firm (3-5).
Block 4 - Introduction to Urban Transport Management
Welcome to the 4th block: an Introduction to Urban Transport Management. In this block, we will study the ever-important urban transportation system. We will begin with an introduction to urban transportation systems (4-1), and then we will learn how to manage urban transportation systems (4-2). Prof. Robert E. Paaswell, from the City University of New York, will lecture us on the challenges of managing urban transport (4-3), and Mr. Beat Muller, from CarPostal, will complement Prof. Paaswell’s views, but from the practitioner perspective (4-4). Finally we will address the broader challenges of urban transportation (4-5), and conclude the MOOC with a short wrap up (4-6). After watching the six intense videos in this block, go visit the discussion forums to solve any doubts or simply share your comments on the topic of the lecture. You will find a summary of the content, as well as an illustrative case study on the revolutionary transformation of Seoul’s transport system in the 4th block reading. To conclude the block, test your knowledge in the quiz “What did I learn in Block 4?”, and answer Short Answer Assignment 4 to investigate how the concepts on urban transportation apply to your city.
