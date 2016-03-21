About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Management
  • City Management
  • Smart City
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Block 1 - Introduction to Urban Infrastructures - Introduction to MUI MOOC

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Block 2 - Introduction to Principles of Urban Infrastructure Management

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Block 3 - Introduction to Urban Energy Management

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Block 4 - Introduction to Urban Transport Management

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGEMENT OF URBAN INFRASTRUCTURES – PART 1

Frequently Asked Questions

