Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the MOOC

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 5 readings
8 hours to complete

WEEK 1 EARTH SYSTEM DYNAMICS

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

WEEK 2 Arctic resources and the quest for them

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

WEEK 3 The evolving image and significance of the Arctic from early colonization to the ultimate industrial frontier

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

WEEK 4 Actors and governance in the Arctic

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes

