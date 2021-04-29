About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is designed to be accessible to all those with an interest in the Arctic, geography, social sciences, history or economics.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain an understanding of concepts in northern sustainability, geopolitics, resource management, planning and development.

  • Learn about the resilience of northern communities, and strategies/initiatives to combat a rapidly changing Arctic.

  • Gain an appreciation of regional planning in a changing Arctic

Skills you will gain

  • Urban Planning
  • environmental science
  • Northern Geography
  • Arctic
  • Regional Development
University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Understanding the Arctic

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Resource Management in the Arctic

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Community Management in the Arctic

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Development in a Changing Arctic

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

