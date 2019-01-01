Jeff Birchall runs the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Lab in the School of Urban and Regional Planning, at the University of Alberta, and leads the UArctic thematic network on Local-scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience. Jeff has delivered courses on community planning and development at the University of Alberta, Ryerson University and the University of Canterbury. His research focuses on localized climate change impacts and how they affect critical infrastructure and the built form, and how this relates to planning decisions.