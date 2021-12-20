Chevron Left
Arctic Development by University of Alberta

About the Course

Welcome to Arctic: Development! In this third in a series of Arctic MOOCs, brought to you by a unique partnership between the University of Alberta and UiT The Arctic University of Norway, we will be exploring regional development in a changing arctic. In this 4-week course, you will investigate the role that natural resources play across the Indigenous, Nordic, Russian and North American Arctics, different strategies for resource management in different regions, and how these affect community planning and development efforts in an increasingly populated part of the world. We'll also see how climate change is dramatically impacting the Arctic, and examine a number of adaptations that different arctic communities are implementing to combat rapid, climate-influenced change. By the end of this course, you will have an idea of the opportunities presented to and difficulties faced by members of northern communities, and gain an understanding of just what regional development looks like in a changing Arctic....

By David G

Dec 20, 2021

T​his Artic Development class provides outstanding videos to learn more about Arctic cultures, and strategies to address climate change in the Arctic, which is a "canary in the coal mine" for rising temperatures and their impacts on the environment and our living spaces. I really appreciate all of the University of Alberta professors who prepared and presented this valuable coursework. Thanks so much.

By Daniele C

Dec 13, 2021

The course of the course is wonderful! It provides students with high-level learning, with highly qualified teachers. This course opened up a range of possibilities in my career and an immeasurable wealth of learning about Atticus.

By Dwight H

Apr 30, 2021

Excellent content and the Instructors were well versed in the history and geography of the Arctic regions. A refreshing approach to an important region of the earths northern exposures.

By Candice A

Mar 24, 2022

Excellent, concise, and great foundational points to begin the journey of understanding Arctic Development! Thankyou!

By Sheri L M

Jun 4, 2021

Very good introduction to the impact of climate change, development and future of the Arctic!

By Monica R

Aug 13, 2021

I liked the content, the pace of speech and explanatory media.

By Jimmy C

Oct 2, 2021

Very interesting topics, as Arctic issues are great reference to many development projects around the globe. Thanks the course team for the great sharing! However, the course contents are a bit vague and general, since the instructors mainly focus on concepts.

It would be helpful if mentioning more cases. or focusing on fewer countries (instead of covering all Arctic regions)

By Joel T

Mar 12, 2022

Very good course

