DH
Apr 29, 2021
Excellent content and the Instructors were well versed in the history and geography of the Arctic regions. A refreshing approach to an important region of the earths northern exposures.
CA
Mar 23, 2022
Excellent, concise, and great foundational points to begin the journey of understanding Arctic Development! Thankyou!
By David G•
Dec 20, 2021
This Artic Development class provides outstanding videos to learn more about Arctic cultures, and strategies to address climate change in the Arctic, which is a "canary in the coal mine" for rising temperatures and their impacts on the environment and our living spaces. I really appreciate all of the University of Alberta professors who prepared and presented this valuable coursework. Thanks so much.
By Daniele C•
Dec 13, 2021
The course of the course is wonderful! It provides students with high-level learning, with highly qualified teachers. This course opened up a range of possibilities in my career and an immeasurable wealth of learning about Atticus.
By Dwight H•
Apr 30, 2021
Excellent content and the Instructors were well versed in the history and geography of the Arctic regions. A refreshing approach to an important region of the earths northern exposures.
By Candice A•
Mar 24, 2022
Excellent, concise, and great foundational points to begin the journey of understanding Arctic Development! Thankyou!
By Sheri L M•
Jun 4, 2021
Very good introduction to the impact of climate change, development and future of the Arctic!
By Monica R•
Aug 13, 2021
I liked the content, the pace of speech and explanatory media.
By Jimmy C•
Oct 2, 2021
Very interesting topics, as Arctic issues are great reference to many development projects around the globe. Thanks the course team for the great sharing! However, the course contents are a bit vague and general, since the instructors mainly focus on concepts.
It would be helpful if mentioning more cases. or focusing on fewer countries (instead of covering all Arctic regions)
By Joel T•
Mar 12, 2022
Very good course