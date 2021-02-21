Arctic communities have diverse histories and roles in local, regional and global economies. However, the scope and scale of globalization has increased so quickly that vulnerable Arctic communities are facing new kinds of challenges to their survival. In this 3-week MOOC, a unique collaboration between the University of Alberta and UiT The Arctic University of Norway, you will investigate the challenges faced by Indigenous, North American, Russian and Nordic Arctic communities in a modern world. So join us as we venture above the 60th parallel North, and explore how these fascinating communities adjust to change while maintaining their ways of life, socio-economic histories, and cultural traditions.
Offered By
Arctic EconomyUniversity of Alberta
About this Course
Anyone with an interest in the history of the Arctic, northern economies or communities.
What you will learn
Understand the economic past, present and future of the circumpolar arctic.
Recognize the opportunities and challenges of economic development in the arctic including local and global drivers.
Understand the social, cultural, and political context of local, national and circumpolar arctic economies.
Skills you will gain
- Economics
- Arctic history
- History
- Socio-economics
- Indigenous history
Anyone with an interest in the history of the Arctic, northern economies or communities.
Offered by
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
UiT The Arctic University of Norway
UiT The Arctic University of Norway is a medium-sized research university that contributes to knowledge-based development at the regional, national and international level.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Globalization and Sustainable Arctic Economies
Welcome to the first step of your journey into the Arctic! In this module, we will introduce you to a diverse array of Arctic communities across the circumpolar north. You'll gain a basic understanding of the geography, culture and history of the Indigenous, North American, Russian, and Nordic Arctic, along with a few concepts and theories along the way. This foundational module will help us understand the recent changes, specific to and shared by, each of these regions, which have caused so much disruption across the Arctic.
Module 2: Local and Regional Economies Connected with the Outside World
Welcome back! Now that you have a basic understanding of each region, in this module we will do a deep dive into the historical and contemporary economies of each of the 4 Arctics. Throughout the module, you'll encounter some key concepts that will help you understand how northern communities have been engaged in the global economy and what the future might hold. By the time you finish the final video of Module 2, you'll be more than halfway through this condensed course!
Module 3: History of Globalization in the Arctic
You've made it to the last full module of the course- congratulations! Here, we will focus on the rise of globalization and the sweeping changes it has brought to Arctic communities. We’ll also look at the problem of how to manage the tensions that arise between local and global communities. Finally, we will examine the different modes of Arctic governance and examine some of the strategies and tools northern communities are using to secure the sustainability of Arctic communities and ecosystems.
Module 4: Final Thoughts
In this final, short summary module, we will end our thought experiment and examine some of the questions that it has left us with, looking to the uncertain future facing Arctic communities, economies and cultures. There is no single answer to solve every problem and challenge that we've encountered, but by taking this course, and informing yourself of these issues, you are already contributing to a better future for these areas of the world.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.56%
- 4 stars21.62%
- 3 stars10.81%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ARCTIC ECONOMY
I gained new information and knowledge about all the Arctic regions. I realize this was just an introductory course and now will be interested to find out more and be more aware.
It is a well designed course which explains the economy and geography of the area very nicely. It has rekindled my interest in the arctic area, especially the indigenous communities.
I found this course very intersting and iknformative Highly recommended
The instructors both made clear and easily understood presentations. The chronological home rule order test question seemed arbitrary and offered no real world value. (and yes I missed it!)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.