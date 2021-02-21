About this Course

Beginner Level

Anyone with an interest in the history of the Arctic, northern economies or communities. 

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the economic past, present and future of the circumpolar arctic.

  • Recognize the opportunities and challenges of economic development in the arctic including local and global drivers.

  • Understand the social, cultural, and political context of local, national and circumpolar arctic economies.

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Arctic history
  • History
  • Socio-economics
  • Indigenous history
University of Alberta

UiT The Arctic University of Norway

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Globalization and Sustainable Arctic Economies

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Local and Regional Economies Connected with the Outside World

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: History of Globalization in the Arctic

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

11 minutes to complete

Module 4: Final Thoughts

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)

