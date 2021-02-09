DJ
May 3, 2021
It is a well designed course which explains the economy and geography of the area very nicely. It has rekindled my interest in the arctic area, especially the indigenous communities.
JR
Aug 21, 2021
I found this course very intersting and iknformative Highly recommended
By Wally W•
Feb 9, 2021
I found this course very informative with respect to understanding the Arctic social and environmental demands necessary for the local inhabitants to sustain their cultural values and ways while accommodating the demands of mining and gas and oil exploration and development.
By Janel D•
Jan 17, 2021
This course provided an introductory overview of Arctic economies and offered a glimpse into arctic communities, the impacts of globalization and sustainable development The course outline was easy to navigate, and goals/outcomes clearly set forth. If you are interested in learning more about arctic communities I would highly recommend this course
By Brenda M•
Feb 22, 2021
I gained new information and knowledge about all the Arctic regions. I realize this was just an introductory course and now will be interested to find out more and be more aware.
By Emma B•
Jan 15, 2021
Gives a history of globalization in the Arctic, and presents some indigenous views regarding it. Unfortunately, there is not a lot about indigenous cultural values and despite the fact it talks about the importance of listening to and respecting the values of others it does not usually show both sides of the argument on e.g. the reasons some conservationists campaigned against polar bear hunts for tourists, or commercial fur production and whaling. Some facts are also wrong, for example the presenter claims that polar bear populations are not in decline.
By Tara S•
Aug 14, 2021
Hello, That was fantastic. I really enjoyed this course, the history and instruction. This is my 2nd course. i also completed Indigenous Canada. Another course offered and truly enjoyed. #everychildmatters
Tara Scott London, On. canada.
By Dipesh J•
May 4, 2021
By John T R•
Aug 22, 2021
By HOSSAM H•
Jan 8, 2021
It's amazing
By Richard S•
May 18, 2022
Good
By Elisabeth R•
Jun 8, 2021
I found this course very interesting and increased my knowledge of the Arctic and its economies. I have taken the Indigenous Canada course previously and have the same citicism of both. When the subject matter touches upon education, please note that many univiersties in Canada hold open places for Indigenous students across Canada. I learned this while living in Yellowknife. Also, there are many incentives for the students from northern Canada who attend university in the "south" to return home. I think we would all do well to remember that the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches are more responsible for residential schools than politicians. This was a wonderful course for capturing the world's north and I thoroghly enjoyed it. Keep these coming!
By Leif H•
May 17, 2021
The instructors both made clear and easily understood presentations. The chronological home rule order test question seemed arbitrary and offered no real world value. (and yes I missed it!)
By Tracy F•
Aug 5, 2021
This course didnt have course notes to read for those who need to read to review notes before the test This course only supports learners that can succeed with watching and listening learning skills.
By Jo A H•
Apr 4, 2021
The instructor needs to deliver the information in a more interesting way. It seemed as though she was simply reading. Also - speaking too quickly.
By Omkar M 2•
Jun 3, 2021
seemed little haste. But overall a lot of things learnt in few time