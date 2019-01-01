Brenda Parlee was born and grew up in northern Ontario. The landscape and political economy of this provincial-north significantly influenced her knowledge and interpretation of the social, economic and environmental issues of critical importance for research and teaching. She has a B.A. from the University of Guelph (1995), and an M.E.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Waterloo (1998). She went on to receive her PhD from the University of Manitoba in Natural Resources and Environmental Management (NREM) in 2005. She is currently Professor in the Department of Resource Economics and Environmental Sociology in the Faculty of Agricultural, Life & Environmental Sciences. She has worked in northern Canada for over 20 years on a range of collaborative and community-based research projects on different aspects social and ecological change in Canada and internationally.