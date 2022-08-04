About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No skills are required for taking this course. No age restrictions either. This course is open and free for everyone.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understanding Arctic life
  • Awareness Arctic environmets
  • Living in the Arctic
  • Insight into people living in the Arctic
  • Building in the Arctic
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Alberta

UiT The Arctic University of Norway

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
20 minutes to complete

Welcome to the course – Peoples and cultures in the Arctic

20 minutes to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 1 - Peoples and cultures in the Arctic

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min)
24 minutes to complete

Module 2 - History of present-day arrivals of non-indigenous people

24 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
2
Week 2
15 minutes to complete

Module 3 - Living in polar regions – The polar night and the midnight sun

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 10 min)
21 minutes to complete

Module 4 - Living in polar regions - Permafrost

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
3
Week 3
21 minutes to complete

Module 5 - Climate change and its impact

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 6 - Livelihoods and economies

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
4
Week 4
19 minutes to complete

Module 7 - Humans impact on the Arctic region - footprint and pollution

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 8 - Co-production of knowledge between science and tradition

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)
1 hour to complete

Final course quiz

1 hour to complete

