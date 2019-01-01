I am a human geographer broadly interested in geographies of exclusion and inclusion. I approach my work from the vantage point of three interrelated themes: space, knowledge and power. To conceptualize these themes and how they relate, I draw upon a variety of theoretical frameworks including governmentality theory, actor-network theory, and assemblage theory. I utilize various methodological approaches and techniques in my work including discourse analysis, in-depth interviewing, participant observation, arts-based inquiry, and participatory action research. My work has examined (a) spaces of care, home, and work and their role in shaping the lived experiences of socially marginalized and vulnerable individuals, and (b) spaces of policy development and implementation and their role in the creation of healthy, enabling and equitable urban environments.