By Chen Y E R•
Jun 29, 2020
Through this course, I was able to learn about different aspects of the arctic. As someone who lives far away from the arctic, I had used to think that the Arctic would not affect me as much but ever since I took up this course, I had started to realize that effects of the arctic are real and in reality, felt in my daily life in many ways that easily go unnoticed - weather changes, for instance. I had also realized how the arctic itself had so many social aspects or factors influencing it - its history, the people living there and countries from all over the world as well. Really thankful to have been able to take this course!
By mp•
Apr 27, 2020
The topic is interesting but I have difficulties engaging with many of the lectures; the speech is stunted in many cases, and very distracting. As well, graphs are not explained sufficiently; it's easier to pause the video and read the transcription instead.
The quizzes also demonstrate a lack of effort. Sometimes the response requires a numerical value, of which was NOT CLEAR in the video, and requires a lot of linguistic hurdles to understand.
By Vera L•
May 29, 2020
I absolutely enjoyed this course! It was informative and incredibly engaging. I found myself intently listening to all the professors and speakers and was also excited to be learning lesson after lesson. I feel like the course was well structured and the content that was taught was spread sufficiently and went into just the right depth. - being it never got overly complicated nor did it ever feel too easy. I liked this course, I feel it was great!
By Sergey M•
Jul 27, 2019
Great course, covering all essential topics upon the Arctic, its influence in the Earth's climate dynamics (and vise Versa), role in geopolitics, urbanism, mineral sources & transport issues. Many aspects were especially interesting since I'm Russian but never thought under a new angle. Urgently recommend this interdisciplinary course for everybody.
By 김설희•
Aug 4, 2019
PERFEC
By Mona A A•
Jul 26, 2020
GOOD
By Choon X•
Sep 12, 2020
nil
By Joy S•
Jan 28, 2020
Good overview of what's going on up there. Goes over various aspects.