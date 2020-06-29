Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Arctic by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

4.7
stars
35 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

The GlobalArctic MOOC introduces you the dynamics between global changes and changes in the Arctic. This course aims to highlight the effects of climate change in the Polar region. In turn, it will underline the impacts of a warmer Arctic on the planet Earth. For human civilization, the Arctic stands both as a laboratory and a warning for human kind. Besides, this course gives course followers an understanding of the key challenges and pathways to sustainable development in the Arctic region. This course is unique as it gathers several world’s experts for the first time to speak about the Arctic. Their respective inputs from different academic perspectives and disciplines offer a relevant and complete assessment of the Arctic region and its connection to the rest of the planet. At the end of the day, the course intends to offer in full scope the keys to understanding as the Arctic plays as a mirror of the human and geological dynamics....
By Chen Y E R

Jun 29, 2020

Through this course, I was able to learn about different aspects of the arctic. As someone who lives far away from the arctic, I had used to think that the Arctic would not affect me as much but ever since I took up this course, I had started to realize that effects of the arctic are real and in reality, felt in my daily life in many ways that easily go unnoticed - weather changes, for instance. I had also realized how the arctic itself had so many social aspects or factors influencing it - its history, the people living there and countries from all over the world as well. Really thankful to have been able to take this course!

By mp

Apr 27, 2020

The topic is interesting but I have difficulties engaging with many of the lectures; the speech is stunted in many cases, and very distracting. As well, graphs are not explained sufficiently; it's easier to pause the video and read the transcription instead.

The quizzes also demonstrate a lack of effort. Sometimes the response requires a numerical value, of which was NOT CLEAR in the video, and requires a lot of linguistic hurdles to understand.

By Vera L

May 29, 2020

I absolutely enjoyed this course! It was informative and incredibly engaging. I found myself intently listening to all the professors and speakers and was also excited to be learning lesson after lesson. I feel like the course was well structured and the content that was taught was spread sufficiently and went into just the right depth. - being it never got overly complicated nor did it ever feel too easy. I liked this course, I feel it was great!

By Sergey M

Jul 27, 2019

Great course, covering all essential topics upon the Arctic, its influence in the Earth's climate dynamics (and vise Versa), role in geopolitics, urbanism, mineral sources & transport issues. Many aspects were especially interesting since I'm Russian but never thought under a new angle. Urgently recommend this interdisciplinary course for everybody.

By 김설희

Aug 4, 2019

PERFEC

By Mona A A

Jul 26, 2020

GOOD

By Choon X

Sep 12, 2020

nil

By Joy S

Jan 28, 2020

Good overview of what's going on up there. Goes over various aspects.

