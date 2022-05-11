Since the beginning of the 2000s, cities have witnessed a massive influx of data, transforming how cities are governed. Data has an impact on how city life is structured, as it influences coalitions, actors, instruments, policies, and forms of regulation.
Sciences Po
Founded in 1872, Sciences Po is France's leading university in the social sciences. For over 140 years, Sciences Po has educated decision-makers of the public and private sectors.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
When Data Comes to Town
Data and urban capitalism
5 videos (Total 31 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
5 videos (Total 20 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Data and Algorithmic Governmentality
4 videos (Total 21 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
