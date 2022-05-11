About this Course

Beginner Level

A familiarity with digital issues and some knowledge of urban governance are recommended for this course. No technical skills are required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Sciences Po

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

When Data Comes to Town

Week 2

Data and urban capitalism

Week 3

Data and territorial administration

Week 4

Data and Algorithmic Governmentality

4 videos (Total 21 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

