Deepen your understanding of the power and politics of data in the public sector, including how values — in addition to data and evidence — are always part of public sector decision-making. In this course, you will explore common ethical challenges associated with data, data analytics, and randomized controlled trials in the public sector. You will also navigate and understand the ethical issues related to data systems and data analysis by understanding frameworks, codes of ethics, and professional guidelines. Using two technical case studies, you will understand common ethical issues, including participation bias in populations and how slicing analysis is used to identify bias in predictive machine learning models. This course also serves as a capstone experience for the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization, where you will conduct an applied policy options analysis using authentic data from a real-world case study. In this capstone exercise, you will review data as part of policy options analysis, create a visualization of the results, and make a recommendation.
University of Michigan
Week 1: The Power and Politics of Data
Welcome to the fourth and the last course in the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Certificate— Politics and Ethics of Data Analytics in the Public Sector. This week, you will begin to develop a competent understanding of politics and ethical challenges in data analytics.
Week 2: Professional Ethics for Data Analysts
Welcome to Week 2! This week you will dive deeper into the ethical challenges in the profession of data analyst and learn how to respond to these ethical challenges. You will get learn through authentic examples and case studies.
Week 3: Bringing it All Together in a Case Study
Welcome to Week 3, the last week of this course! This week you will get to apply all that you learned in this course and the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Certificate through a capstone project. You will work with an authentic case study of “Providing Pensions for the Poor in Mexico.”
About the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization
Every government entity — from local municipalities to national agencies — collects and stores millions of data points to perform administrative and legislative duties, allocate resources, and make decisions for the public good. Professionals in the public sector need the necessary skills to accurately interpret and inform administrators and policymakers about the meaning behind these data.
