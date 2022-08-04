Profile

Paula Lantz

James B. Hudak Professor of Health Policy

Bio

Paula Lantz is the James B. Hudak Professor of Health Policy at the Ford School of Public Policy. She also holds an appointment as professor of health management and policy in the School of Public Health. Lantz, a social demographer/social epidemiologist, studies the role of public policy in improving population health and reducing social disparities in health. Lantz is currently engaged in research regarding housing policy and health, and also on how COVID-19 is exacerbating existing social, economic, and health inequalities in the United States. An elected member of the National Academy of Social Insurance and the National Academy of Medicine, Lantz received an MA in sociology from Washington University, St. Louis, and an MS in epidemiology and PhD in sociology with a focus on social demography from the University of Wisconsin.

Courses

Exploratory Data Analysis for the Public Sector with ggplot

Assisting Public Sector Decision Maker With Policy Analysis

Fundamentals of Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R

