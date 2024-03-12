University of Michigan
Using Public Policy for Social Change
University of Michigan

Using Public Policy for Social Change

Taught in English

4,773 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Paula Lantz

Instructor: Paula Lantz

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

5.0

(28 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to identify and define each step of the public policy-making cycle

  • How to analyze social issues from a policy perspective

  • Learn how advocacy work plays a part in policy-making

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

13 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the Using Public Policy for Social Change course and the first-week module! This module provides an overview of the course and introduces learners to public policy as a field of professional practice. This includes an introduction to key concepts and terms and to a framework for understanding the policy-making process in democracies. Let's get started!

What's included

16 videos6 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 2! This module focuses on the first two steps in the policy-making cycle: “issue framing and “agenda setting.” This includes attention to how social problems can be researched, framed, and advocated for using an equity lens. This week will also include instruction in the basic elements of designing and implementing an advocacy strategy regarding a policy issue. Let's get started!

What's included

13 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 app item2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 3! You passed the midpoint of this course. Great job! This module focuses on steps three and four in the policy-making process of policy design, which includes policy design and policy decision-making. We cover the basics of the policy design and the important role of prospective policy analysis in the process. The module will also present a framework for analyzing and justifying a specific policy idea/design that includes consideration of its impact, economic efficiency, ethical tensions, and equity/fairness implications. Let's get started!

What's included

11 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 app item1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 4, the last week of this course! This module covers steps five and six in the policy-making cycle: policy implementation and policy evaluation. The focus of this module is on the major techniques used to assess whether public programs and policies are achieving their intended objectives and goals. The module includes a discussion of different types of program evaluation for assessing implementation and impact/outcome goals and the research approaches commonly used for public sector evaluation, including many examples. This module also provides some guidance regarding how to find resources related to policy evaluation research and other aspect of public policy. The module concludes with an overview of the course, along with some guidance for how to find your own niche in the world of using public policy for social change. Let's get started!

What's included

13 videos3 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (5 ratings)
Paula Lantz
University of Michigan
5 Courses12,636 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 28

5.0

28 reviews

  • 5 stars

    96.42%

  • 4 stars

    3.57%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

IM
5

Reviewed on Mar 11, 2024

AB
5

Reviewed on Jan 23, 2024

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions