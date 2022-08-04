About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 | Introduction to Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 | Core Functions of Public Administration and R Basics

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 | Survey Data Analysis with the Tidyverse

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 111 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 | Population Data Analysis with Custom R functions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

