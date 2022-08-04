Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R by University of Michigan
About the Course
Gain a foundational understanding of key terms and concepts in public administration and public policy while learning foundational programming techniques using the R programming language. You will learn how to execute functions to load, select, filter, mutate, and summarize data frames using the tidyverse libraries with an emphasis on the dplyr package. By the end of the course, you will create custom functions and apply them to population data which is commonly found in public sector analytics.
Throughout the course, you will work with authentic public datasets, and all programming can be completed in RStudio on the Coursera platform without additional software.
This is the first of four courses within the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization. The series is ideal for current or early career professionals working in the public sector looking to gain skills in analyzing public data effectively. It is also ideal for current data analytics professionals or students looking to enter the public sector....