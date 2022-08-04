About this Specialization

Every government entity — from local municipalities to national agencies — collects and stores millions of data points to perform administrative and legislative duties, allocate resources, and make decisions for the public good. Professionals in the public sector need the necessary skills to accurately interpret and inform administrators and policymakers about the meaning behind these data. This Specialization will equip you with fundamental technical skills using the R programming language to gather, manipulate, analyze, visualize, and interpret data to inform public policy and public administrative functionss. Throughout four courses, you will gain new skills using the popular tidyverse packages, such as dplyr for data manipulation and ggplot for visualization. You will identify and address common political and ethical challenges in data analysis and better understand public administration and public policy concepts using hands-on activities with real-world data sets. This course series is ideal for current or early-career professionals in the public sector looking to gain skills in analyzing public data effectively. Although there are no prerequisites, this Specialization is best suited for those with programming experience, ideally with the R language and basic applied statistics knowledge. All coursework is completed in RStudio in Coursera without the need to install additional software.
Fundamentals of Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R

Exploratory Data Analysis for the Public Sector with ggplot

Assisting Public Sector Decision Maker With Policy Analysis

Politics and Ethics of Data Analytics in the Public Sector

