Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization
Using Data to Inform Public Policy. Learn data analytics skills using the R programming language and how to apply this work to positively impact the public sector.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There is an opportunity to practice all of your R skills within hands-on exercises for each course. In the capstone exercise of course 4, learners will analyze data as part of policy options analysis, create a visualization of the results of the analysis, and make a recommendation based on the results.
Learners are expected to have had some experience in programming, ideally with the R language, and basic applied statistics knowledge
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R
Gain a foundational understanding of key terms and concepts in public administration and public policy while learning foundational programming techniques using the R programming language. You will learn how to execute functions to load, select, filter, mutate, and summarize data frames using the tidyverse libraries with an emphasis on the dplyr package. By the end of the course, you will create custom functions and apply them to population data which is commonly found in public sector analytics.
Exploratory Data Analysis for the Public Sector with ggplot
Learn about the core pillars of the public sector and the core functions of public administration through statistical Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA). Learn analytical and technical skills using the R programming language to explore, visualize, and present data, with a focus on equity and the administrative functions of planning and reporting. Technical skills in this course will focus on the ggplot2 library of the tidyverse, and include developing bar, line, and scatter charts, generating trend lines, and understanding histograms, kernel density estimations, violin plots, and ridgeplots. These skills are enhanced with lessons on best practices for good information visualization design. Upon completing this course, you will understand the layered grammar of graphics and its implementation in ggplot2, all while exploring a diverse set of authentic public datasets.
Assisting Public Sector Decision Maker With Policy Analysis
Develop data analysis skills that support public sector decision-makers by performing policy analysis through all phases of the policymaking process. You will learn how to apply data analysis techniques to the core public sector principles of efficiency, effectiveness, and equity. Through authentic case studies and data sets, you will develop analytical skills commonly used to analyze and assess policies and programs, including policy options analysis, microsimulation modeling, and research designs for program and policy evaluation. You will also learn intermediate technical skills, such as Chi-squared tests and contingency tables, comparing samples through t-tests and ANOVA, applying Tukey's honest significant difference to correct for multiple tests, understanding p-values, and visualizing simulations of statistical functions to help answer questions policymakers ask such as “What should we do?” and “Did it work?” In addition, you will practice statistical testing and create ggplot visuals for two real-world datasets using the R programming language.
Politics and Ethics of Data Analytics in the Public Sector
Deepen your understanding of the power and politics of data in the public sector, including how values — in addition to data and evidence — are always part of public sector decision-making. In this course, you will explore common ethical challenges associated with data, data analytics, and randomized controlled trials in the public sector. You will also navigate and understand the ethical issues related to data systems and data analysis by understanding frameworks, codes of ethics, and professional guidelines. Using two technical case studies, you will understand common ethical issues, including participation bias in populations and how slicing analysis is used to identify bias in predictive machine learning models. This course also serves as a capstone experience for the Data Analytics in the Public Sector with R Specialization, where you will conduct an applied policy options analysis using authentic data from a real-world case study. In this capstone exercise, you will review data as part of policy options analysis, create a visualization of the results, and make a recommendation.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
