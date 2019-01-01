Jean-Baptiste Chambon is a PhD student at the Centre for European Studies and Comparative Politics at Sciences Po (CEE) since September 2020. He graduated from the master's degree "Institutions, Economy and Society" (PSL, 2020) after writing a thesis on the "DansMaRue" reporting system of the City of Paris. His current research, under the direction of Patrick Le Galès, focuses on data-driven modernisation in local administrations. Based on a comparative study of local governments in Paris and London, he explores how these bureaucratic transformations around data affect the government of cities in the digital age.