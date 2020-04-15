Chevron Left
Back to Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

4.7
stars
150 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

Learn about the three phases of the urban value chain: planning, governance and regeneration. With lecturers from all around the world and concrete case studies, this course will give you a comprehensive overview about the “Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems”. This course has assembled some of the most relevant experiences and knowledge from our Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems (IGLUS) Executive Master’s program, which has been offered by EPFL during the past 5 years. IGLUS consists of 2-week action-learning organized in over 10 major cities around the world, during which participants acquire an in-depth understanding of the challenges cities are facing and the ways they are addressing them. This MOOC will share this knowledge with you, thanks to some of our lecturers from various disciplines and from all around the world. During this course, you will learn about the three phases of the urban value chain, which are: planning, governance and regeneration. In particular, we will address the unique challenges of the phases and ask questions such as: how to design cities? How to govern them, especially when it comes to their institutional, financial, economic and social dimensions? And how to regenerate urban spaces?...

Top reviews

CW

Apr 29, 2020

A good start to learning about sustainable urban planning and governance. I found the course easy to understand, with only a few minor hiccups in the operation of the online quizzes.

TA

Sep 20, 2020

This course has provided knowledge on the concepts of a smart city, how to start the master plan for a smart city, and the governance methodologies for metropolitan and regions.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 36 Reviews for Innovative Governance of Large Urban Systems

By Gino A P T

Apr 15, 2020

Very informative. The interdisciplinary nature of the course provides rich appreciation of the governance of large urban systems. The course also fosters critical thinking, and the desire to learn more about the topic. Course materials are presented in a clear, concise, and structured manner.

By Nadia

Apr 9, 2020

I enjoyed this course, in particular, because I'm not a specialist in the field of large urban systems planning as a whole, so I found many good hints for further research and study.

As for the topics I'm more familiar with, I think the lectures were very insightful and accurate.

By Alfred V D

Jun 4, 2021

I have been exposed to so many concepts and learned new strategies in the innovative governance of large urban systems. The teachers and materials are top class.

By Khwmdwn M

May 1, 2020

The content is excellent. However the Quiz questions are too objective that one needs to get back to the videos to answer it which i personally didn't enjoy.

By Tan M J

Nov 12, 2021

Concise course that introduces the various challenges and concepts in the governance of large urban systems. We have reached a stage where building and governing cities in a sustainable and resilient way becomes imperative, and this course introduces a framework to do that.

By Natália B

Feb 5, 2021

Gostei do curso! São várias mini-aulas temáticas bem interessantes. Apresentam diversos conceitos, novas ideias e projetos implementados em várias cidades do mundo. Cada aula é apresentada por um profissional diferente e de cidades diferentes.

By Juma M K

Nov 7, 2020

Very Insightful and structured course work. Numerous avenues for application of the knowledge acquired in this course. Kudos! for the organisers and faculty for great work involved in the preparation of this MOOC .

By Nurbek A

Jan 9, 2021

Excellent course to learn all about innovative governance of large urban systems! Many aspects of urban management were provided from different large cities around the world. That was very multidementional.

By Chris W

Apr 30, 2020

A good start to learning about sustainable urban planning and governance. I found the course easy to understand, with only a few minor hiccups in the operation of the online quizzes.

By Toe A

Sep 21, 2020

This course has provided knowledge on the concepts of a smart city, how to start the master plan for a smart city, and the governance methodologies for metropolitan and regions.

By Rodrigo d C

Apr 10, 2020

Muy interesante y dinámico. El curso te lleva a recorrer las grandes ciudades del mundo y diferentes políticas urbanas. Es rico en culturas y variedad de recursos. Recomendable

By Madhukar V

Aug 12, 2020

The MOOC gave the idea about the key aspects of large urban cities. The given examples are well covering the local topics and valuable insights of urban cities.

By Slyvenko A

May 3, 2020

I like this course because of various exemples based on really existing problems cities are tackled with in the modern world.

By Daniel S

Aug 5, 2020

Great course content and format. Provides a good overview of Governance of and also functioning of Urban Systems

By Jamal C

Mar 16, 2020

i like this course , however some of the questions where not easy to reply to

By Santiago M M

Jul 27, 2020

Excellent on shedding light and broad comprehension on urban governance

By Goabilwe M

Jul 21, 2021

A well structured course that is both inspirational and educational.

By Raeda K A A

Apr 14, 2020

Thank you for all the lectures and information, Appreciate.

By Pandala M

May 31, 2020

this very informative course thank you

By Togun D I

Jul 9, 2020

i have learnt alot in this course

By Gökçe Y

Aug 19, 2020

Very nice! Thank you for all!

By Manohar .

Jul 29, 2021

excellent course by coursera

By SUMALATA

Jul 22, 2021

crisp and crunch contents

By Sergio H

Sep 22, 2020

Thanks!! Great course

By 1762 S S

Jul 7, 2020

loved it! thumbs up!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder