CW
Apr 29, 2020
A good start to learning about sustainable urban planning and governance. I found the course easy to understand, with only a few minor hiccups in the operation of the online quizzes.
TA
Sep 20, 2020
This course has provided knowledge on the concepts of a smart city, how to start the master plan for a smart city, and the governance methodologies for metropolitan and regions.
By Gino A P T•
Apr 15, 2020
Very informative. The interdisciplinary nature of the course provides rich appreciation of the governance of large urban systems. The course also fosters critical thinking, and the desire to learn more about the topic. Course materials are presented in a clear, concise, and structured manner.
By Nadia•
Apr 9, 2020
I enjoyed this course, in particular, because I'm not a specialist in the field of large urban systems planning as a whole, so I found many good hints for further research and study.
As for the topics I'm more familiar with, I think the lectures were very insightful and accurate.
By Alfred V D•
Jun 4, 2021
I have been exposed to so many concepts and learned new strategies in the innovative governance of large urban systems. The teachers and materials are top class.
By Khwmdwn M•
May 1, 2020
The content is excellent. However the Quiz questions are too objective that one needs to get back to the videos to answer it which i personally didn't enjoy.
By Tan M J•
Nov 12, 2021
Concise course that introduces the various challenges and concepts in the governance of large urban systems. We have reached a stage where building and governing cities in a sustainable and resilient way becomes imperative, and this course introduces a framework to do that.
By Natália B•
Feb 5, 2021
Gostei do curso! São várias mini-aulas temáticas bem interessantes. Apresentam diversos conceitos, novas ideias e projetos implementados em várias cidades do mundo. Cada aula é apresentada por um profissional diferente e de cidades diferentes.
By Juma M K•
Nov 7, 2020
Very Insightful and structured course work. Numerous avenues for application of the knowledge acquired in this course. Kudos! for the organisers and faculty for great work involved in the preparation of this MOOC .
By Nurbek A•
Jan 9, 2021
Excellent course to learn all about innovative governance of large urban systems! Many aspects of urban management were provided from different large cities around the world. That was very multidementional.
By Rodrigo d C•
Apr 10, 2020
Muy interesante y dinámico. El curso te lleva a recorrer las grandes ciudades del mundo y diferentes políticas urbanas. Es rico en culturas y variedad de recursos. Recomendable
By Madhukar V•
Aug 12, 2020
The MOOC gave the idea about the key aspects of large urban cities. The given examples are well covering the local topics and valuable insights of urban cities.
By Slyvenko A•
May 3, 2020
I like this course because of various exemples based on really existing problems cities are tackled with in the modern world.
By Daniel S•
Aug 5, 2020
Great course content and format. Provides a good overview of Governance of and also functioning of Urban Systems
By Jamal C•
Mar 16, 2020
i like this course , however some of the questions where not easy to reply to
By Santiago M M•
Jul 27, 2020
Excellent on shedding light and broad comprehension on urban governance
By Goabilwe M•
Jul 21, 2021
A well structured course that is both inspirational and educational.
By Raeda K A A•
Apr 14, 2020
Thank you for all the lectures and information, Appreciate.
By Pandala M•
May 31, 2020
this very informative course thank you
By Togun D I•
Jul 9, 2020
i have learnt alot in this course
By Gökçe Y•
Aug 19, 2020
Very nice! Thank you for all!
By Manohar .•
Jul 29, 2021
excellent course by coursera
By SUMALATA•
Jul 22, 2021
crisp and crunch contents
By Sergio H•
Sep 22, 2020
Thanks!! Great course
By 1762 S S•
Jul 7, 2020
loved it! thumbs up!