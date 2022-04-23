About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

U​rban planning, transport planning, engineering, placemaking or general interest in grassroots urbanism

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Y​ou'll learn how cities implement and evaluate different types of street experiments to improve the livability of neighbourhoods

Skills you will gain

  • Experimental Design
  • Placemaking
  • Urban Mobility
  • Urbanism
  • Critical Thinking
Beginner Level

U​rban planning, transport planning, engineering, placemaking or general interest in grassroots urbanism

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Technische Universität München (TUM)

EIT Urban Mobility

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Streets as Placemaking and Movement (Raising Awareness)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Getting to Know Street Experiments

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Implementing Street Experiments

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 73 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Evaluating Street Experiments

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

