This course will evaluate best practices in transportation networks, thoroughfares, and streetscape designs for the effective movement of people, goods, and services in a region. Sustainable public and private streetscape design and application will be reviewed and evaluated for applications for sustainable cities. Considerations are assessed for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle. Strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated.
- Urban Planning
- smart streets
- complete streets
- stormwater management
- thoroughfare network design
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
The importance of sustainable city thoroughfares designed to interconnect into a hierarchical network is introduced. The largest thoroughfares allow for direct connection to the urban center. Analysis of smart urban planning growth and lifestyles is also discussed.
Transportation Thoroughfare Design and Equable, Healthy, and Sustainable Communities
Neighborhoods typically have a range of thoroughfare types to facilitate the movement of people through the neighborhood. Sustainable smart growth neighborhoods are designed to equitably allow pedestrians, bicycles, and the automobiles to move within the community. This module will evaluate a variety of techniques and policies that encourage this balanced multimodal use of transportation thoroughfares.
Sustainable Streetscapes, Storm Water Management, and Environmental Enhancement.
Sustainable public streetscapes are much more than just a part of the infrastructure to facilitate the movement of automobiles. In addition to the vehicular lanes, they must include sidewalks, trees, curbs, lighting, and other elements that collectively constitute a sustainable public streetscape. Public streetscapes require careful design attention to contribute to a successful neighborhood. This requires a full range of regional appropriateness that corresponds to the transect. Private streetscapes are an extension of the public streetscape but relate specifically to the private sector building configuration and frontage design. Successful private sector streetscapes can include properly sized porches students, terraces, balconies, that enhance activity to the street.
About the Sustainable Cities Specialization
This Specialization is intended for individuals and organizations interested in developing skills and strategies to create and support sustainable cities. Through these four courses, you will gain a strong understanding of the tools and concepts needed to succeed in reaching this goal. Successful case studies of smart growth applications will be evaluated and assessed for multiple cities throughout the United States. The concentration will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This is achieved through dynamic video lectures, with many pictures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. Considerations for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle to include strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated. The concentration will also include evaluations of best practices for community involvement, strategies for growth priorities. Plus, green space protection, parks, sourcing quality food from local growers, providing a spectrum of housing availability, integration of office, retail & housing spaces, and the reduction in the urban pollution footprint. Includes focus on the use of recycled, reusable, green & sustainable products, lower carbon footprint, green buildings, applications of renewable solar & wind energy, low impact storm water management practices, water resource management, resource conservation & more.
