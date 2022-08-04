This course will include the evaluation of best practices in parking strategies for sustainable cities. Some of the examples include downtown parking policy, understanding the high cost of free parking, the development of parking sheds, managing neighborhood parking, hiding parking lots and other parking strategies and practices. There will also be a case study of the Victoria Canada parking management approach that investigates problems with current work on parking planning and discusses the cost of parking facilities and potential savings from improved management. There will also be an introduction to the use of form-based codes for application to sustainable cities. A variety of building forms such as mid-rise and high-rise buildings, apartment houses, live/work buildings, single-family homes, and row houses will be assessed. A particular emphasis will be on vacant property strategies for equitable and healthy communities. Vacant property strategies for reclamation will be evaluated with an analysis of the revitalization cycle. Green building construction principles will be evaluated in consideration for natural light and ventilation, solar orientation, use of sustainable building materials, energy efficient design and on-site energy generation as well as other considerations. Building architectural design will leverage climate, construction materials, and the culture and history of the area. Architecture choices should have a consistent appearance within the community and provide residential privacy. Other considerations include protection and preservation of historic buildings, use of universal design concepts, careful placement of civic buildings and the appropriate use of subsidized housing.
This module will present and evaluate the following topics: downtown parking policy, the high cost of free parking, the use of parking sheds, neighborhood parking, hiding parking lots, parking lot environmental quality, parking conversions, parking lot access, and rear access parking. The module will also introduce a parking rating system and an overview of the Victoria Canada parking management best practices.
Sustainable smart growth codes describe buildings, not in terms of their use for specific measurements, but in terms of their form. Using this framework, the resulting building types that will be described in this module. This module will also address vacant property strategies for equitable and healthy communities as well as the revitalization cycle.
Green Construction and Green buildings are an important part of the sustainable city. This module will assess 12 different aspects of green buildings and green construction to meet smart growth objectives. The importance of architecture will also be accessed.
This Specialization is intended for individuals and organizations interested in developing skills and strategies to create and support sustainable cities. Through these four courses, you will gain a strong understanding of the tools and concepts needed to succeed in reaching this goal. Successful case studies of smart growth applications will be evaluated and assessed for multiple cities throughout the United States. The concentration will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This is achieved through dynamic video lectures, with many pictures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. Considerations for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle to include strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated. The concentration will also include evaluations of best practices for community involvement, strategies for growth priorities. Plus, green space protection, parks, sourcing quality food from local growers, providing a spectrum of housing availability, integration of office, retail & housing spaces, and the reduction in the urban pollution footprint. Includes focus on the use of recycled, reusable, green & sustainable products, lower carbon footprint, green buildings, applications of renewable solar & wind energy, low impact storm water management practices, water resource management, resource conservation & more.
