This course will provide students with an introduction to tools and concepts for a better understanding of the importance of the neighborhood as part of a sustainable city. This will include a careful look at the natural context of successful neighborhoods. An evaluation of important components and structure that create a sustainable neighborhood. Complete neighborhoods can provide their residents with pedestrian access to schools, daycare, recreational centers, and a variety of open spaces, as well as opportunities for food production. These and other aspects of sustainable neighborhoods will be carefully evaluated in this course. There will also be case studies of neighborhood development projects in Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX, and Chattanooga, TN. And lastly, the course will review the importance of zoning on sustainable neighborhoods with a particular focus on form-based zoning.
- zoning for sustainable neighborhoods
- neighborhood organization
- park and neighborhood planning
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
The Natural Context of a Sustainable Neighborhood
Every neighborhood has its own unique characteristics, culture, special assets, and citizen interests. In this module you will analyze five elements of natural context for successful sustainable neighborhoods. There will also be a case study of the Buffalo Bayou Project in Houston, TX.
Neighborhood Components
Lesson 1 of this module addresses six neighborhood components that are important for sustainable cities. Lesson 2 addresses seven additional neighborhood components that are important to sustainable cities. The module concludes with Lesson 3, which addresses the Pearl District project that took an abandoned brewery and changed it into a vibrant asset in a San Antonio neighborhood.
Neighborhood Structure
This module begins by addressing six neighborhood structures that are important for sustainable cities. We then conclude by evaluating a case study of the 21st Century Waterfront Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
About the Sustainable Cities Specialization
This Specialization is intended for individuals and organizations interested in developing skills and strategies to create and support sustainable cities. Through these four courses, you will gain a strong understanding of the tools and concepts needed to succeed in reaching this goal. Successful case studies of smart growth applications will be evaluated and assessed for multiple cities throughout the United States. The concentration will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This is achieved through dynamic video lectures, with many pictures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. Considerations for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle to include strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated. The concentration will also include evaluations of best practices for community involvement, strategies for growth priorities. Plus, green space protection, parks, sourcing quality food from local growers, providing a spectrum of housing availability, integration of office, retail & housing spaces, and the reduction in the urban pollution footprint. Includes focus on the use of recycled, reusable, green & sustainable products, lower carbon footprint, green buildings, applications of renewable solar & wind energy, low impact storm water management practices, water resource management, resource conservation & more.
