About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Sustainable Cities Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • zoning for sustainable neighborhoods
  • neighborhood organization
  • park and neighborhood planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Sustainable Cities Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Natural Context of a Sustainable Neighborhood

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Neighborhood Components

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Neighborhood Structure

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Sustainable Cities Specialization

Sustainable Cities

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder