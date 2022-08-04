About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for individuals and organizations interested in developing skills and strategies to create and support sustainable cities. Through these four courses, you will gain a strong understanding of the tools and concepts needed to succeed in reaching this goal. Successful case studies of smart growth applications will be evaluated and assessed for multiple cities throughout the United States. The concentration will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This is achieved through dynamic video lectures, with many pictures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. Considerations for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle to include strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated. The concentration will also include evaluations of best practices for community involvement, strategies for growth priorities. Plus, green space protection, parks, sourcing quality food from local growers, providing a spectrum of housing availability, integration of office, retail & housing spaces, and the reduction in the urban pollution footprint. Includes focus on the use of recycled, reusable, green & sustainable products, lower carbon footprint, green buildings, applications of renewable solar & wind energy, low impact storm water management practices, water resource management, resource conservation & more.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Sustainable Regional Principles, Planning and Transportation

Course2

Course 2

Sustainable Neighborhoods

Course3

Course 3

Sustainable Transportation Networks and Streetscapes

Course4

Course 4

Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Green Construction

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder