- energy efficiency and environmental protection
- sustainability principles and planning
- sustainable neighborhoods
- sustainable buildings and green construction
- transparency and public involvement
- Environmental Protection
- Zoning Strategies
- Regional Park Planning
- Efficient Transportation Systems
- Regional Planning
- zoning for sustainable neighborhoods
- neighborhood organization
Sustainable Cities Specialization
Smart Growth Strategies for Sustainable Cities. Master strategies, tools, and concepts for creating sustainable cities.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization includes four real world case studies that give students insights Into the issues and challenges encountered in sustainable development projects. They include the Fairfax County Virginia comprehensive transportation plan development, the Buffalo Bayou revitalization project In Houston, the 21st century waterfront development project in Chattanooga, and the Pearl project In San Antonio. In all cases they provide students with an in depth learning experience of smart growth strategies for sustainable development.
Public and private planners, builders, engineers, academics, architects, students, NGOs, consultants, and individual citizens
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Sustainable Regional Principles, Planning and Transportation
This course will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles, regional planning concepts and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This will be achieved through dynamic video lectures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. These will include discussions of the importance of the regional plan, how to engage community involvement, the importance of understanding a development transect and others. Strategies for growth priorities, along with consideration of available housing and food security will also be addressed. The concepts of providing a rural preserve and a rural reserve will be evaluated and mapping of key aspects of the region, such as neighborhoods and districts will be explained. Evaluation of regional transportation systems will be addressed including multi-mobile balance and building choices into the transportation system modes. The considerations for including a regional railway system along with accommodating user mobility and accessibility will be explored.
Sustainable Neighborhoods
This course will provide students with an introduction to tools and concepts for a better understanding of the importance of the neighborhood as part of a sustainable city. This will include a careful look at the natural context of successful neighborhoods. An evaluation of important components and structure that create a sustainable neighborhood. Complete neighborhoods can provide their residents with pedestrian access to schools, daycare, recreational centers, and a variety of open spaces, as well as opportunities for food production. These and other aspects of sustainable neighborhoods will be carefully evaluated in this course. There will also be case studies of neighborhood development projects in Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX, and Chattanooga, TN. And lastly, the course will review the importance of zoning on sustainable neighborhoods with a particular focus on form-based zoning.
Sustainable Transportation Networks and Streetscapes
This course will evaluate best practices in transportation networks, thoroughfares, and streetscape designs for the effective movement of people, goods, and services in a region. Sustainable public and private streetscape design and application will be reviewed and evaluated for applications for sustainable cities. Considerations are assessed for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle. Strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated.
Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Green Construction
This course will include the evaluation of best practices in parking strategies for sustainable cities. Some of the examples include downtown parking policy, understanding the high cost of free parking, the development of parking sheds, managing neighborhood parking, hiding parking lots and other parking strategies and practices. There will also be a case study of the Victoria Canada parking management approach that investigates problems with current work on parking planning and discusses the cost of parking facilities and potential savings from improved management. There will also be an introduction to the use of form-based codes for application to sustainable cities. A variety of building forms such as mid-rise and high-rise buildings, apartment houses, live/work buildings, single-family homes, and row houses will be assessed. A particular emphasis will be on vacant property strategies for equitable and healthy communities. Vacant property strategies for reclamation will be evaluated with an analysis of the revitalization cycle. Green building construction principles will be evaluated in consideration for natural light and ventilation, solar orientation, use of sustainable building materials, energy efficient design and on-site energy generation as well as other considerations. Building architectural design will leverage climate, construction materials, and the culture and history of the area. Architecture choices should have a consistent appearance within the community and provide residential privacy. Other considerations include protection and preservation of historic buildings, use of universal design concepts, careful placement of civic buildings and the appropriate use of subsidized housing.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
