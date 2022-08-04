About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Sustainable Cities Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Environmental Protection
  • Zoning Strategies
  • Regional Park Planning
  • Efficient Transportation Systems
  • Regional Planning
Course 1 of 4 in the
Sustainable Cities Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Sustainable Regional Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Regional Planning Including Developmental Priorities

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Regional Transportation System and the Land – Use Connection

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Case Study of the Fairfax County, Virginia Comprehensive Transportation Plan

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min)

