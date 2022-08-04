This course will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles, regional planning concepts and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This will be achieved through dynamic video lectures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. These will include discussions of the importance of the regional plan, how to engage community involvement, the importance of understanding a development transect and others. Strategies for growth priorities, along with consideration of available housing and food security will also be addressed. The concepts of providing a rural preserve and a rural reserve will be evaluated and mapping of key aspects of the region, such as neighborhoods and districts will be explained. Evaluation of regional transportation systems will be addressed including multi-mobile balance and building choices into the transportation system modes. The considerations for including a regional railway system along with accommodating user mobility and accessibility will be explored.
- Environmental Protection
- Zoning Strategies
- Regional Park Planning
- Efficient Transportation Systems
- Regional Planning
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sustainable Regional Fundamentals
This module will evaluate important regional issues that provide part of the foundation for a sustainable city. Regional principles will be evaluated in the context of developing a regional plan for sustainability.
Regional Planning Including Developmental Priorities
This module will address issues related to neighborhood strategies for protecting the natural context of the neighborhood as well as the importance of the different, opponents necessary to have a welcoming and functional neighborhood. Structures will also be evaluated as an important part of the character of the neighborhood.
Regional Transportation System and the Land – Use Connection
This module will evaluate sustainable options for the important physical, components for the transportation infrastructure within the region.
Case Study of the Fairfax County, Virginia Comprehensive Transportation Plan
This module will evaluate sustainable options for the important physical, components for the transportation infrastructure within the Fairfax County Virginia Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
About the Sustainable Cities Specialization
This Specialization is intended for individuals and organizations interested in developing skills and strategies to create and support sustainable cities. Through these four courses, you will gain a strong understanding of the tools and concepts needed to succeed in reaching this goal. Successful case studies of smart growth applications will be evaluated and assessed for multiple cities throughout the United States. The concentration will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This is achieved through dynamic video lectures, with many pictures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. Considerations for smart urban planning, growth, and lifestyle to include strategies for creating equitable, healthy, and sustainable communities are also evaluated. The concentration will also include evaluations of best practices for community involvement, strategies for growth priorities. Plus, green space protection, parks, sourcing quality food from local growers, providing a spectrum of housing availability, integration of office, retail & housing spaces, and the reduction in the urban pollution footprint. Includes focus on the use of recycled, reusable, green & sustainable products, lower carbon footprint, green buildings, applications of renewable solar & wind energy, low impact storm water management practices, water resource management, resource conservation & more.
