Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sustainable Regional Principles, Planning and Transportation by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course will provide students with an introduction to sustainable regional principles, regional planning concepts and evaluate regional transportation system issues. This will be achieved through dynamic video lectures, practical case studies and the evaluation of practices for success. These will include discussions of the importance of the regional plan, how to engage community involvement, the importance of understanding a development transect and others. Strategies for growth priorities, along with consideration of available housing and food security will also be addressed. The concepts of providing a rural preserve and a rural reserve will be evaluated and mapping of key aspects of the region, such as neighborhoods and districts will be explained. Evaluation of regional transportation systems will be addressed including multi-mobile balance and building choices into the transportation system modes. The considerations for including a regional railway system along with accommodating user mobility and accessibility will be explored.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Formulate the relationship between regional principles, smart growth, and sustainability.
- Evaluate growth priorities, community involvement and scale of governance to achieve sustainable smart growth.
- Evaluate and explain regional mapping of rural preserves, rural reserves, neighborhoods, and districts as important tools in regional smart growth planning.
- Describe the implications of mapping corridors and regional centers to the overall smart growth planning at the regional level.
This course is for :
- Government Officials involved planning, designing, monitoring, enforcement, and assessment of sustainable project developments at the local, state, and federal level.
- Private sector companies in the transportation and municipal design and construction business.
- Architects interested in advancing sustainable concepts for cities and communities.
- Foundations, associations, and other NGOs that support smart growth strategies.
- Academic faculty and students studying and researching community sustainability and resilience.
- Private citizens interested in improving their communities and living conditions.
The following list identifies background knowledge that will help you succeed in this course.
- helpful to have a general understanding of how public/private projects are planned and implemented
- have a strong interest or experience in planning and developing regional sustainable development plans
- familiar with how government organizations function in the areas of transportation planning and project development
- served as a volunteer committee member or leader on regional transportation projects and/or regional policy development initiatives
- have a background and interest in environmental protection plans and projects
- a general knowledge of regional transportation project planning and implementation
- general knowledge or experience in public participation in governmental policy development
- a strong interest and/or experience in improving the urban environment for the benefit of its citizens
- have a general knowledge of legal and policy issues involved in sustainable development
- have experience or general knowledge of social equity issues...