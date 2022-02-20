SN
May 6, 2022
This was an interesting course full of practical tips.
HB
Apr 22, 2022
course material is very useful and easy to understand
By Maite B•
Feb 20, 2022
It has been a very interesting and entertaining course, the way of explaining the concepts and the videos have been very concise, practical and inspiring. The final assignment as well as the grading method seems good to me, as it gives the opportunity to share examples of case studies from around the world and to give our opinion as well as to receive the opinion of our peers, I think that it is missing the feedback from one of the teachers of the course. Thank you very much!
By Sara N n•
May 7, 2022
By Hadis B•
Apr 23, 2022
