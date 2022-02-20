Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Street Experiments for Sustainable and Resilient cities by Technische Universität München (TUM)

About the Course

Our streetscape, despite its feeling of permanence in our environment, is an ideal venue for experimentation. We have come to accept traffic movement as the default function for the street. Therefore, we need to rethink its design and space distribution, go back to its original and basic function and see them as public spaces - Transform them into places for social activities, where conversations can take place and places where kids can play. This course shows you examples of remarkable changes and gives you a toolbox for implementing and evaluating street experiments yourself. We invite you on this journey to reimagine what is possible if we dare to use our public space differently....

By Maite B

Feb 20, 2022

It has been a very interesting and entertaining course, the way of explaining the concepts and the videos have been very concise, practical and inspiring. The final assignment as well as the grading method seems good to me, as it gives the opportunity to share examples of case studies from around the world and to give our opinion as well as to receive the opinion of our peers, I think that it is missing the feedback from one of the teachers of the course. Thank you very much!

By Sara N n

May 7, 2022

This was an interesting course full of practical tips.

By Hadis B

Apr 23, 2022

course material is very useful and easy to understand

