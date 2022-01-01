Ready to imagine a radically different mobility future? This course is about the stories that we tell ourselves about why and how we move. By critically examining our current narratives, we help you think about mobility in a new way. Using systems dynamics modelling, we explore how a mobility innovation (of your choice) impacts our mobility system as a whole, for better or for worse. This course will invite you to reflect on our mainstream mobility narrative built on engineering and economics. But warning: you may end up never looking at mobility in the same way again!
University of Amsterdam
We will reflect on the role of language and narratives in shaping our views on mobility, transport policy and mobility innovation
You will learn about the implied (but invisible) homo-economicus in our thinking about mobility and our transportation system
We present 4 alternatives to the homo-economicus model: 1)mobility as unnecessity 2)mobility as commons 3)mobility as play 4)mobility as interaction
In the final project, you will choose a mobility innovation and critically reflect on it from these alternative and meaningful perspectives.
- Critical Thinking
- System Dynamics
EIT Urban Mobility
This online course is supported by the EIT Urban Mobility’s Competence Hub. EIT Urban Mobility is an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) that has been working since January 2019 to encourage positive changes in the way people move around cities in order to make them more sustainable and liveable places.
Week 1: Why Mobility Language Matters
Week 2: The Dominant Narrative: Mobility as Disutility
Week 3: Alternative 1: Mobility as Unnecessity
Week 4: Alternative 2: Commoning Mobility
