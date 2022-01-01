About this Course

Intermediate Level

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • We will reflect on the role of language and narratives in shaping our views on mobility, transport policy and mobility innovation

  • You will learn about the implied (but invisible) homo-economicus in our thinking about mobility and our transportation system

  • We present 4 alternatives to the homo-economicus model: 1)mobility as unnecessity 2)mobility as commons 3)mobility as play 4)mobility as interaction

  • In the final project, you will choose a mobility innovation and critically reflect on it from these alternative and meaningful perspectives.

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Thinking
  • System Dynamics
Instructors

Offered by

University of Amsterdam

EIT Urban Mobility

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Why Mobility Language Matters

Week 2

Week 2: The Dominant Narrative: Mobility as Disutility

Week 3

Week 3: Alternative 1: Mobility as Unnecessity

Week 4

Week 4: Alternative 2: Commoning Mobility

