George Liu is fascinated by how ideas from urban design can guide the creation of attractive environments that encourages cycling as a practical and desirable mode of daily transport. Using a database of over 200 design manuals, he explores how the design of bicycle infrastructure is evolving in cities around the world. His latest publication looks at how the emerging concept of "cycle highways" is conceptualized by practitioners in Northern European countries and how these designs can be applied to the North American context. As an innovator in online education, he has co-produced two online cycling courses: Unraveling the Cycling City with the University of Amsterdam and Designing the Cycling City with Humankind.city. George is cross-appointed at Eindhoven University of Technology and University of Amsterdam as part of the Smart Cycling Futures project.