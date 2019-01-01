Profile

George Liu

Faculty

Bio

George Liu is fascinated by how ideas from urban design can guide the creation of attractive environments that encourages cycling as a practical and desirable mode of daily transport. Using a database of over 200 design manuals, he explores how the design of bicycle infrastructure is evolving in cities around the world. His latest publication looks at how the emerging concept of "cycle highways" is conceptualized by practitioners in Northern European countries and how these designs can be applied to the North American context. As an innovator in online education, he has co-produced two online cycling courses: Unraveling the Cycling City with the University of Amsterdam and Designing the Cycling City with Humankind.city. George is cross-appointed at Eindhoven University of Technology and University of Amsterdam as part of the Smart Cycling Futures project.

Courses

Reclaiming the Street for Livable Urban Spaces

Alternative Mobility Narratives

Unraveling the Cycling City

Being Smart about Cycling Futures

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder