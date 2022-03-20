About this Course

16,669 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Re-imagine the street as a space for negotiation and social interaction

  • Compare and contrast the experience of cycling to the experience of driving and walking

  • Explore the historical development of Dutch cycling

  • Examine the reciprocal interactions between land use and transport and identify how cycling fits into these systems

Skills you will gain

  • Urban Planning
  • Qualitative Research
  • Bicycle planning
  • Urban design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,063 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1: A Historical Perspective

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 11 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: The urban environment

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: The street within a network

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: The co-evolution of design and behavior

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNRAVELING THE CYCLING CITY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder