What you will learn

  • Critically consider multiple perspectives on the future of cycling

  • Develop a deeper understanding of cycling practice's relation to infrastructure, its diverse users, and the wider mobility system

  • Situate cycling (innovations) in the context of inequalities and across different countries

  • Explore the limits of our society's collective mobility imagination and how to overcome them

Skills you will gain

  • Bicycle planning
  • Systems Thinking
  • Futures thinking
  • Innovation
  • Critical Thinking
University of Amsterdam

Enviolo

Week 1

Week 1: Imagining Cycling Futures

Week 2

Week 2: The Bike as Part of Mobility Futures

Week 3

Week 3: Reinventing the Bicycle

Week 4

Week 4: Reinventing Cycling Spaces

5 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

