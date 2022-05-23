What is the future of cycling in our cities that struggle to transition to more sustainable and inclusive forms of mobility? What is the role of innovation in ensuring that cycling becomes easier, safer and more accessible for different groups of people? What are Great Bikes and what are Great Cycling Cities?
What you will learn
Critically consider multiple perspectives on the future of cycling
Develop a deeper understanding of cycling practice's relation to infrastructure, its diverse users, and the wider mobility system
Situate cycling (innovations) in the context of inequalities and across different countries
Explore the limits of our society's collective mobility imagination and how to overcome them
- Bicycle planning
- Systems Thinking
- Futures thinking
- Innovation
- Critical Thinking
Enviolo
enviolo products and services empower bike manufacturers to build bikes which change people’s lifestyles, taking fewer trips in cars and more trips on bikes. A smart range of stepless shifting hubs have been designed to serve different rider needs. Riding a bike with enviolo’s technology means concentrating less on shifting, more on your ride, resulting in a safer and more pleasurable experience.
Week 1: Imagining Cycling Futures
What will the future of cycling be like? This module introduces you to one of the main ideas of the course: that cycling futures are multiple are contested. You will be introduced to velotopias- visions of urban future in which cycling is the key mode of transportation- and to cycling innovations. You'll learn about the Smart Cycling Futures research project and the paradoxes encountered in researching innovations. You will notice that scholars and innovators have different ideas on how cycling should become a more important part of our lives. The different futures that we envision prioritize different values and different ideas about cities, mobility and human interaction.
Week 2: The Bike as Part of Mobility Futures
In this module you will learn about how cycling and cycling innovations are part of a larger mobility system. First, should the goal of innovations always be to get people to shift to cycling from other modes? And, do innovations forget about the people who are already cycling? How does the practice of cycling fit with other modes? This module will also introduce you to the bike-train system, which has become highly developed in the Netherlands.
Week 3: Reinventing the Bicycle
How do innovations change the experience of cycling, its meaning, and how it is governed? This week will introduce you to new technologies and smart innovations, including both bicycles themselves and also bike infrastructure, accessories, and mobile applications. You will learn to recognize how innovations are shaped by the context in which they are developed. You'll understand how innovations can shape futures of cycling, and recognize moments where we may be choosing one future over another. We will also zoom into specifically to the subject of e-bikes, through an academic paper and a conversation with bike component manufacturer enviolo.
Week 4: Reinventing Cycling Spaces
This module will look at cycling infrastructure, or: how are we reinventing the spaces where cycling occurs in our cities? You will reflect on what "ideal" cycling infrastructure is and recognize that different types of users, with different needs, share our cycle paths and streets. We will zoom in to the concept of cycling highways - a contested phenomenon- from the perspective of practitioners. We will hear about how smart innovations may influence how different kinds of future cycling spaces function from infrastructure company BAM. Finally, we will focus on how cycling practitioners work, exploring an agile way of working in the context of Amsterdam.
