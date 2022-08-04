About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Course Introduction and Background

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Electrification—The Basic Technologies (Part 1)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Electrification—The Basic Technologies (Part 2)

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Electrification—The Impacts

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min)

