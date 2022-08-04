Welcome to the People Technology & Future of Mobility course! This course provides a lay-person’s introduction to some of the major technological innovations currently underway in the mobility space and asks learners to apply a variety of social science concepts to understand the likely social impacts of these technologies. The course is appropriate for learners from all backgrounds and does not require prior training in engineering or social science.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Course Introduction and Background
In Week 1 of the course, we'll lay out some of the basic concepts that we’ll be working with throughout the course, concepts like Mobility, Electrification & Automation
Week 2: Electrification—The Basic Technologies (Part 1)
In week 2, we'll start talking about electrification. What is the state-of-the-art technology, in terms of batteries and other features of the vehicles themselves.
Week 3: Electrification—The Basic Technologies (Part 2)
In week 3, we'll continue our discussion of electrification, shifting our focus from batteries to the electricity infrastructure that will support electric vehicles. We'll also think about stakeholders and different perspectives on electrification.
Week 4: Electrification—The Impacts
What impacts will electrification have on human lives (environment, economy, health) from a sustainability and equity perspective?
