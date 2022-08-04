Elisabeth R. Gerber is the Jack L. Walker, Jr. Professor of Public Policy and director of the Program for Practical Policy Engagement at the Ford School. Her research focuses on regionalism and intergovernmental cooperation, sustainable development, urban climate adaptation, transportation policy, community and economic development, local fiscal capacity, and local political accountability. She is the co-PI (with Jeffrey Morenoff) of the Detroit Metro Area Communities Study (DMACS), an ongoing public opinion panel survey of Detroit adults. She is also the faculty founder of ViewPoint, a software platform for creating, facilitating and participating in educational role-play simulations.