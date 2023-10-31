사람, 기술, 모빌리티의 미래 강좌에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 이 강좌는 모빌리티 분야에서 현재 활용하고 있는 주요 기술 혁신 중 일부를 일반인을 대상으로 소개하고, 학습자가 이러한 기술의 사회적 영향을 이해할 수 있도록 다양한 사회과학적 개념을 적용해 보도록 지원합니다. 모든 분야의 학습자가 수강할 수 있으며, 공학 또는 사회과학 분야에 대한 사전 교육을 받지 않아도 됩니다.
사람, 기술, 모빌리티의 미래
Taught in Korean
October 2023
There are 6 modules in this course
강좌 1주 차에서는 모빌리티, 전동화 및 자동화와 같이 이 강좌 전반에서 다루게 될 몇 가지 기본 개념을 설명합니다.
5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
2주 차에는 전동화에 대해 알아봅니다. 배터리 및 차량 자체의 기타 기능적 측면에서 최첨단 기술은 무엇일까요?
5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
3주 차에는 배터리에 대한 내용은 마무리하고 전기 자동차를 지원하는 전기 인프라를 중심으로 전동화에 대해 계속 알아봅니다. 또한 이 분야의 이해관계자와 전동화에 대한 다양한 의견에 대해서도 생각해 보겠습니다.
7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
지속 가능성과 형평성 측면에서 전동화는 인간의 삶(환경, 경제, 보건)에 어떤 영향을 미칠까요?
7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
자동화란 무엇이며 자동차 및 운송 분야에서 자동화는 어떤 역할을 할까요?
9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt
형평성과 안전성 측면에서 자동화는 인간의 삶(환경, 경제, 보건)에 어떤 영향을 미칠까요?
6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts
