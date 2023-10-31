University of Michigan
사람, 기술, 모빌리티의 미래
University of Michigan

사람, 기술, 모빌리티의 미래

Taught in Korean

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elisabeth Gerber

Instructor: Elisabeth Gerber

Beginner level
No prior experience required
19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes

There are 6 modules in this course

강좌 1주 차에서는 모빌리티, 전동화 및 자동화와 같이 이 강좌 전반에서 다루게 될 몇 가지 기본 개념을 설명합니다.

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

2주 차에는 전동화에 대해 알아봅니다. 배터리 및 차량 자체의 기타 기능적 측면에서 최첨단 기술은 무엇일까요?

5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

3주 차에는 배터리에 대한 내용은 마무리하고 전기 자동차를 지원하는 전기 인프라를 중심으로 전동화에 대해 계속 알아봅니다. 또한 이 분야의 이해관계자와 전동화에 대한 다양한 의견에 대해서도 생각해 보겠습니다.

7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

지속 가능성과 형평성 측면에서 전동화는 인간의 삶(환경, 경제, 보건)에 어떤 영향을 미칠까요?

7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

자동화란 무엇이며 자동차 및 운송 분야에서 자동화는 어떤 역할을 할까요?

9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt

형평성과 안전성 측면에서 자동화는 인간의 삶(환경, 경제, 보건)에 어떤 영향을 미칠까요?

6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Elisabeth Gerber
University of Michigan
7 Courses13,896 learners

University of Michigan

