「人、テクノロジー、そしてモビリティの未来」コースへようこそ！このコースでは、モビリティ分野で現在進行中の主要な技術革新のいくつかを一般の人向けに紹介します。受講生には、さまざまな社会科学の概念を適用して、これらの技術がもたらす可能性のある社会的影響を理解するよう求めます。このコースは、あらゆるバックグラウンドの受講生に適しており、工学または社会科学の事前のトレーニングは必要ありません。
人、テクノロジー、そしてモビリティの未来
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
There are 6 modules in this course
コースの第1週目では、モビリティ、電化、オートメーションなど、コース全体で取り組む基本概念をいくつか説明します
What's included
5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
第2週目では、電化についてお話しします。バッテリーや車両自体のその他の機能の観点における最先端の技術とは。
What's included
5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
第3週目では、引き続き電化についての議論を行い、バッテリーから電気自動車を支える電力インフラに焦点を移します。また、電化に関するステークホルダーやさまざまな視点についても考えます。
What's included
7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
持続可能性と公平性の観点から、電化は人間の生活（環境、経済、健康）にどのような影響を与えるのでしょうか？
What's included
7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
オートメーションとは何か？また、自動車および輸送部門でオートメーションはどのような役割を果たすか？
What's included
9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt
公平性と安全性の観点から、オートメーションは人間の生活（環境、経済、健康）にどのような影響を与えるか？
What's included
6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
