University of Michigan
人、テクノロジー、そしてモビリティの未来
University of Michigan

人、テクノロジー、そしてモビリティの未来

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elisabeth Gerber

Instructor: Elisabeth Gerber

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

コースの第1週目では、モビリティ、電化、オートメーションなど、コース全体で取り組む基本概念をいくつか説明します

What's included

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

第2週目では、電化についてお話しします。バッテリーや車両自体のその他の機能の観点における最先端の技術とは。

What's included

5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

第3週目では、引き続き電化についての議論を行い、バッテリーから電気自動車を支える電力インフラに焦点を移します。また、電化に関するステークホルダーやさまざまな視点についても考えます。

What's included

7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

持続可能性と公平性の観点から、電化は人間の生活（環境、経済、健康）にどのような影響を与えるのでしょうか？

What's included

7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

オートメーションとは何か？また、自動車および輸送部門でオートメーションはどのような役割を果たすか？

What's included

9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt

公平性と安全性の観点から、オートメーションは人間の生活（環境、経済、健康）にどのような影響を与えるか？

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Elisabeth Gerber
University of Michigan
7 Courses13,892 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions