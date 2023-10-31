¡Bienvenido al curso Las personas, la tecnología y el futuro de la movilidad! Este curso ofrece una introducción no especializada a algunas de las principales innovaciones tecnológicas que se desarrollan actualmente en el ámbito de la movilidad y en el que se invita a los estudiantes a aplicar diversos conceptos de las ciencias sociales para comprender las posibles consecuencias sociales de estas tecnologías. El curso está dirigido a estudiantes de todos los niveles y no requiere formación previa en ingeniería o ciencias sociales.
Las personas, la tecnología y el futuro de la movilidad
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
October 2023
11 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
En la semana 1 del curso, presentaremos algunos de los conceptos básicos con los que trabajaremos a lo largo del curso, conceptos como movilidad, electrificación y automatización.
What's included
5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
En la semana 2, empezaremos a debatir sobre la electrificación. Cuál es la tecnología de vanguardia, en materia de baterías y otras características de los propios vehículos.
What's included
5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
En la semana 3, seguiremos analizando la electrificación y cambiaremos el enfoque de las baterías por el de la infraestructura eléctrica necesaria para los vehículos eléctricos. También analizaremos a las partes interesadas y las distintas perspectivas de la electrificación.
What's included
7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
¿Qué consecuencias tendrá la electrificación en la vida de los seres humanos (medio ambiente, economía, salud) desde el punto de vista de la sostenibilidad y la equidad?
What's included
7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
¿Qué es la automatización y qué rol desempeña en los sectores automotriz y de transporte?
What's included
9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt
¿Qué consecuencias tendrá la automatización en la vida de las personas (medio ambiente, economía, salud) desde el punto de vista de la equidad y la seguridad?
What's included
6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.