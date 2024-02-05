Enviolo
University of Amsterdam
Human Mobility in Future Cities Specialization
Enviolo
University of Amsterdam

Human Mobility in Future Cities Specialization

Re-Imagine How Mobility Systems Shape Our Lives

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Anna Nikolaeva
George Liu
Marco te Brömmelstroet

Instructors: Anna Nikolaeva

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(5 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(5 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Enviolo
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Alternative Mobility Narratives

Course 125 hours4.8 (27 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • We will reflect on the role of language and narratives in shaping our views on mobility, transport policy and mobility innovation

  • You will learn about the implied (but invisible) homo-economicus in our thinking about mobility and our transportation system

  • We present 4 alternatives to the homo-economicus model: 1)mobility as unnecessity 2)mobility as commons 3)mobility as play 4)mobility as interaction

  • In the final project, you will choose a mobility innovation and critically reflect on it from these alternative and meaningful perspectives.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Critical Thinking
Category: System Dynamics

Unraveling the Cycling City

Course 222 hours4.9 (241 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Re-imagine the street as a space for negotiation and social interaction

  • Compare and contrast the experience of cycling to the experience of driving and walking

  • Explore the historical development of Dutch cycling

  • Examine the reciprocal interactions between land use and transport and identify how cycling fits into these systems

Skills you'll gain

Category: Urban Planning
Category: Bicycle planning
Category: Urban design
Category: Qualitative Research

Being Smart about Cycling Futures

Course 323 hours

What you'll learn

  • Critically consider multiple perspectives on the future of cycling

  • Develop a deeper understanding of cycling practice's relation to infrastructure, its diverse users, and the wider mobility system

  • Situate cycling (innovations) in the context of inequalities and across different countries

  • Explore the limits of our society's collective mobility imagination and how to overcome them

Skills you'll gain

Category: Futures thinking
Category: Critical Thinking
Category: Bicycle planning
Category: Innovation
Category: Systems Thinking

Instructors

Anna Nikolaeva
University of Amsterdam
3 Courses13,712 learners

Offered by

Enviolo
University of Amsterdam
EIT Urban Mobility

Industry partners

Partner 1

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions