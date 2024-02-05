Ready to imagine and create human-centered mobility futures? Using cycling as a lens to view pressing mobility and sustainability issues of today, this 3 course specialization is about opening possibilities for more resiliant and convivial cities of tomorrow. First, we use the Netherlands a as a case study for a cycling based mobility system in Unraveling the Cycling City. Then, we invite you to reflect on our mainstream mobility narrative built on engineering and economics in Alternative Mobility Narratives. Finally, we look at the role of innovation in creating an easier, safer and more accessible mobility systems in Being Smart about Cycling Futures.
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, you'll have the opportunity to engage in a series of practical projects to help you to reimagine your city. In Unravelling the Cycling City, you will apply Dutch inspirations to your local context. In Alternative Mobility Narratives, you will choose a mobility innovation and critically reflect on it from these alternative and meaningful perspectives. In Being Smart about Cycling Futures, your challenge is to critically reflect on both the benefits and potential downsides of technological innovation.