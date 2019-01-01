Marco te Brömmelstroet holds the chair on Urban Mobility Futures at the University of Amsterdam. His research aims to uncover the underlying language and assumptions of our thinking about the future of mobility. Through a critical, yet constructive approach to this, he aims to find alternative paths and show the choices we make in choosing one over the other. As founding academic director of the Urban Cycling Institute, Marco has used the Dutch cycling culture as a lens to study the two-way relations between mobility, the city and society.