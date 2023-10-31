Menschen, Technologie und die Zukunft der Mobilität

Willkommen zum Kurs „Der Mensch, die Technik und die Zukunft der Mobilität“! Dieser Kurs bietet eine allgemeinverständliche Einführung in einige der wichtigsten technologischen Innovationen, die derzeit im Bereich der Mobilität entwickelt werden. Die Lernenden sollen eine Reihe von sozialwissenschaftlichen Konzepten anwenden, um sich die wahrscheinlichen gesellschaftlichen Auswirkungen dieser Technologien bewusst zu machen. Der Kurs ist für Lernende aller Fachrichtungen geeignet und setzt keine Vorkenntnisse in Ingenieur- oder Sozialwissenschaften voraus.
October 2023
11 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
In Woche 1 des Kurses werden wir einige der grundlegenden Konzepte erläutern, mit denen wir im Laufe des Kurses arbeiten werden, Konzepte wie Mobilität, Elektrifizierung und Automatisierung
5 videos3 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
In Woche 2 werden wir uns mit der Elektrifizierung befassen. Was ist der Stand der Technik in Bezug auf die Batterien und andere Merkmale der Fahrzeuge selbst?
5 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In Woche 3 setzen wir unsere Diskussion über die Elektrifizierung fort und verlagern unseren Schwerpunkt von den Batterien auf die Strominfrastruktur, die Elektrofahrzeuge unterstützen wird. Wir werden auch über die Interessengruppen und die verschiedenen Perspektiven der Elektrifizierung nachdenken.
7 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Welche Auswirkungen wird die Elektrifizierung auf das Leben der Menschen (Umwelt, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit) unter dem Gesichtspunkt der Nachhaltigkeit und Gerechtigkeit haben?
7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Was ist Automatisierung und welche Rolle spielt sie in der Automobil- und Transportbranche?
9 videos7 readings2 quizzes3 app items1 discussion prompt
Welche Auswirkungen wird die Automatisierung auf das Leben der Menschen (Umwelt, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit) unter dem Gesichtspunkt der Gerechtigkeit und Sicherheit haben?
6 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts
