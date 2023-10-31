University of Michigan
Menschen, Technologie und die Zukunft der Mobilität
University of Michigan

Menschen, Technologie und die Zukunft der Mobilität

Taught in German

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elisabeth Gerber

Instructor: Elisabeth Gerber

Beginner level
No prior experience required
19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes

There are 6 modules in this course

In Woche 1 des Kurses werden wir einige der grundlegenden Konzepte erläutern, mit denen wir im Laufe des Kurses arbeiten werden, Konzepte wie Mobilität, Elektrifizierung und Automatisierung

In Woche 2 werden wir uns mit der Elektrifizierung befassen. Was ist der Stand der Technik in Bezug auf die Batterien und andere Merkmale der Fahrzeuge selbst?

In Woche 3 setzen wir unsere Diskussion über die Elektrifizierung fort und verlagern unseren Schwerpunkt von den Batterien auf die Strominfrastruktur, die Elektrofahrzeuge unterstützen wird. Wir werden auch über die Interessengruppen und die verschiedenen Perspektiven der Elektrifizierung nachdenken.

Welche Auswirkungen wird die Elektrifizierung auf das Leben der Menschen (Umwelt, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit) unter dem Gesichtspunkt der Nachhaltigkeit und Gerechtigkeit haben?

Was ist Automatisierung und welche Rolle spielt sie in der Automobil- und Transportbranche?

Welche Auswirkungen wird die Automatisierung auf das Leben der Menschen (Umwelt, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit) unter dem Gesichtspunkt der Gerechtigkeit und Sicherheit haben?

Instructor

Elisabeth Gerber
University of Michigan
7 Courses13,892 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

