École des Ponts ParisTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Welcome

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete

Chapter 1 - Understand Mobility and its evolutions

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Week 1 Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Chapter 2 – Electric Mobility and Environmental Impact Reduction

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 86 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Week 2 Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week 3

5 hours to complete

Chapter 3 – Economic Analysis

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 97 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Week 3 Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Chapter 4 – Electric Mobility and Infrastructures: Technical and Economic Dimensions

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Week 4 Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading

