Electric Vehicle Systems is a comprehensive course designed to provide learners with a broad understanding of the components, propulsion systems, batteries, charging technologies, performance characteristics, and factors influencing electric vehicles (EVs). This course is essential for anyone interested in the future of transportation and sustainable mobility.
Behind the Scenes: Exploring EV Core Systems
What you'll learn
Identify EV components. Virtual teardown: Students dissect a virtual EV to explore its unique components.
Learn EV propulsion. EV simulator: Students experiment with battery charge, regenerative braking, and energy management in a virtual EV.
Evaluate charging tech. Charging station explorer: Students tour virtual charging stations, comparing technologies and infrastructure.
Analyze EV performance. EV performance challenge: Students use a simulator to test acceleration, range, and efficiency in different scenarios.
Skills you'll gain
December 2023
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
Explore the fascinating realm of electric vehicles (EVs) in our "Electric Vehicle Systems" course. This comprehensive journey is designed to provide you with a deep understanding of EV components, propulsion systems, batteries, charging tech, performance characteristics, and their environmental impact. If you're intrigued by the future of sustainable transportation, you've come to the right place.
12 videos4 readings1 assignment
