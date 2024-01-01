Profile

Prasanth Kumar Palani

An Electric Vehicle subject matter expert with 8+ years of working experience

Bio

Prasanthkumar is a Master’s graduate in Vehicle Engineering and Transport Management from Central Institute of Road Transport, Pune, INDIA. He has more than 8 years of experience in working with various electric vehicle projects, Prior to this he led the Design and Development team of an automotive battery pack supplier building electric vehicles and High Voltage lithium battery packs for Automotive and Non- automotive applications. Mr. Prasanthkumar has also worked as a Mechanical design engineer at one of the Germany based luxury car manufacturer in the area of Powertrain Engineering. He holds various certifications in the area of electric mobility from many Indian and International organizations like Denso, TUV SUD, SAE etc., Apart from his works, he is also very closely working with skill development initiatives in association with Indian skill development organizations like ASDC and TSDC. He also serves as an active member of the Electric Vehicle Expert Group of ASDC, New Delhi. He also serves as a safety auditor and Safety Gap Assessor for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities and has served as the core member for safety gap assessments and protocol development as per International and National standards & regulations. He is also the Author of various Automotive and Electric Vehicle Technology courses in global eLearning Platforms with more than 15000+ participants from 130+ countries across the globe.

Courses - English

Behind the Scenes: Exploring EV Core Systems

Bridging the Gap: EV Grid Integration & V2G Systems

Creating EV Charging Hubs: Innovative Design

Demystifying EV Batteries: Tech & Management

EV Evolution: Comprehensive Introduction to EVs

Electric Vehicle Operation and Diagnosis

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Technical System

Mastering EV Cooling: Advanced Thermal Management

Maximizing Miles: Enhancing EV Range & Efficiency

Plug Into The Future - EV Charging Essentials

Powering the Drive: Unveiling EV Electronics

Safety First: EV Maintenance & Best Practices

The Road to Autonomy: Exploring EV Technologies

