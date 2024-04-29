Electrifying the Journey: On-Board Charging Systems for EVs offers a comprehensive dive into the intricate workings of the electric heart driving modern mobility. Throughout the course, participants will embark on a journey from the foundational principles of charging mechanisms to the nuanced complexities of system maintenance. By the end, they will emerge equipped with a profound understanding of the technological marvels propelling the EV revolution forward.
Electrifying the Journey: On-Board Charging Systems for EVs
Identify the key components and functions of on-board charging systems
Analyze the challenges and solutions in on-board charging technology
Assess the environmental impact and market trends of on-board charging systems
Explore future developments and innovations in EV charging technology
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Dive into the core of on-board charging systems with Module 1. From understanding the foundational technology to exploring various charger types and the intricacies of the charging process, this module equips learners with essential knowledge to grasp the fundamentals of on board charging for electric vehicles.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 delves into the intricacies of designing, integrating, and optimizing the performance of on-board chargers for electric vehicles. From understanding the principles of charger design to addressing compatibility challenges with different vehicle models, this module equips learners with essential knowledge to navigate the complexities of on-board charging systems.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 explores advanced technologies and applications in electric vehicle (EV) charging, aiming to equip learners with comprehensive knowledge of cutting-edge solutions and their implications. It comprises three lessons focusing on various aspects such as charging systems, application across different vehicle types, and environmental impact and sustainability.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 delve into the evolving landscape of on-board charging, uncovering market trends, regulatory frameworks, and future innovations shaping the industry's trajectory.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
