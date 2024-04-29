Starweaver
Electrifying the Journey: On-Board Charging Systems for EVs
Electrifying the Journey: On-Board Charging Systems for EVs

Taught in English

Beginner level

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Identify the key components and functions of on-board charging systems

  • Analyze the challenges and solutions in on-board charging technology

  • Assess the environmental impact and market trends of on-board charging systems

  • Explore future developments and innovations in EV charging technology

April 2024

There are 4 modules in this course

Dive into the core of on-board charging systems with Module 1. From understanding the foundational technology to exploring various charger types and the intricacies of the charging process, this module equips learners with essential knowledge to grasp the fundamentals of on board charging for electric vehicles.

Module 2 delves into the intricacies of designing, integrating, and optimizing the performance of on-board chargers for electric vehicles. From understanding the principles of charger design to addressing compatibility challenges with different vehicle models, this module equips learners with essential knowledge to navigate the complexities of on-board charging systems.

Module 3 explores advanced technologies and applications in electric vehicle (EV) charging, aiming to equip learners with comprehensive knowledge of cutting-edge solutions and their implications. It comprises three lessons focusing on various aspects such as charging systems, application across different vehicle types, and environmental impact and sustainability.

Module 4 delve into the evolving landscape of on-board charging, uncovering market trends, regulatory frameworks, and future innovations shaping the industry's trajectory.

Prasanth Kumar Palani
