As countries around the world work together to tackle global warming, electric mobility is considered to be one of the major initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint across the transportation sector from cycles to aircraft. This course provides you with the fundamentals of Electric Vehicle (EV) technology, laying a strong foundation to learn further specific topics in electric mobility.
EV Evolution: Comprehensive Introduction to EVs
Analyze the environmental impact of electric vehicles (EVs) and their role in sustainable mobility.
Identify and describe key components of electric vehicles, elucidating their functions and interactions.
Differentiate between electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles, and analyze power flow within EV components.
Evaluate emerging trends and technologies in the electric vehicle industry and assess potential career opportunities in electric mobility.
There is 1 module in this course
Upon completing this course, you will be able to get a strong foundation on the fundamentals of electric vehicle technology, including know-how on their key components and architecture. This will help you to confidently step into the world of electric vehicles and enable you to start learning more specific areas in electric vehicle systems. These skills will assist learners in acquiring a general overview of electric vehicle technology.
