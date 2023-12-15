In the rapidly advancing world of electric vehicles (EVs), understanding the application of power electronics is essential for both professionals and enthusiasts. Welcome to our comprehensive video course on the "Electric Vehicle Power Electronics " This course explores the pivotal role and significance of power electronics in the EV ecosystem. As EVs become a prominent part of the transportation landscape, understanding the intricacies of power electronics is crucial. This course equips you with the knowledge and skills to comprehend, utilize, and optimize power electronics for efficient and sustainable electric vehicle operation.
Powering the Drive: Unveiling EV Electronics
Identify the role and significance of power electronics in electric vehicles.
The key components of electric vehicle power electronics, including inverters, converters, and DC-DC converters, and describe their key functions.
Gain knowledge of different power electronics topologies used in electric vehicles, such as PWM, H-bridge, and multilevel converters.
Analyze different control strategies and algorithms in power electronics and motor drive systems used in electric vehicles.
There is 1 module in this course
Discover the essential principles and applications of power electronics in electric vehicles (EVs) with our comprehensive course. Gain insights into the role and significance of power electronics, understand key components, explore various power electronics topologies, and master control strategies. Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills needed to optimize EV performance and energy efficiency, contributing to the future of sustainable transportation. Ideal for beginners with a basic understanding of electrical engineering or power electronics and an interest in EVs.
11 videos4 readings1 assignment
