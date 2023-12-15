Coursera Instructor Network
Powering the Drive: Unveiling EV Electronics
What you'll learn

  • Identify the role and significance of power electronics in electric vehicles.

  • The key components of electric vehicle power electronics, including inverters, converters, and DC-DC converters, and describe their key functions.

  • Gain knowledge of different power electronics topologies used in electric vehicles, such as PWM, H-bridge, and multilevel converters.

  • Analyze different control strategies and algorithms in power electronics and motor drive systems used in electric vehicles.

December 2023

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Discover the essential principles and applications of power electronics in electric vehicles (EVs) with our comprehensive course. Gain insights into the role and significance of power electronics, understand key components, explore various power electronics topologies, and master control strategies. Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills needed to optimize EV performance and energy efficiency, contributing to the future of sustainable transportation. Ideal for beginners with a basic understanding of electrical engineering or power electronics and an interest in EVs.

11 videos4 readings1 assignment

Prasanth Kumar Palani
11 Courses2,645 learners

Coursera Instructor Network

